Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $35,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $251.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.