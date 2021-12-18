Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 169.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

NUGT opened at $46.73 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.