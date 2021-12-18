Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 454 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

