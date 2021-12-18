iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 230.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 164,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

