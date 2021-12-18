The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. Honest has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Honest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

