Norman R. Hames Sells 10,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

