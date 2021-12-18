Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $298,500.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $20.66 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

