Derek G. Kirkland Acquires 6,500 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Stock

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE JXN opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,870,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

