Lynn A. Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PDCE opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.51 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

