Huntington National Bank Has $1.71 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.95. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

