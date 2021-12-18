Huntington National Bank Purchases 117 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 49.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 302.9% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $130.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

