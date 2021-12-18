Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $133.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $98.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park National will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 136.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Park National by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Park National by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Park National by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

