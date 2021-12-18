Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

