Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.