F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $10.71 on Friday. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Research analysts forecast that F45 Training will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

