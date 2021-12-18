Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,450 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Hess Midstream worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HESM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 434,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 297,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 165,493 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

