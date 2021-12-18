StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 3.8%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.39. 30,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,601,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
