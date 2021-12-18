StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 3.8%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.39. 30,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,601,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.