Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $384.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.