PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 6.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares were up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 10,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,018,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Cowen started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,367,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,213,000 after purchasing an additional 443,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

