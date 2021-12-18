Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.01. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.