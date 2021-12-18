Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

