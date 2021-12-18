Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,904.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,768.46. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

