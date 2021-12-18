Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Tronox posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

