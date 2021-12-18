Byron C. Vielehr Sells 10,739 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.65 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.