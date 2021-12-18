Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 5,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ON stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.