Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $359,415.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $42,478.70.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Dennis Lyandres sold 8,051 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $647,702.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

