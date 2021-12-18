Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Down 3.8%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $220.19 and last traded at $220.31. 36,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,841,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.13.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.94.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 11.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57,202 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,758,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

