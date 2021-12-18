Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 4.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.81 and last traded at $36.83. 128,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,702,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 4.73.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 147.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 161.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $315,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.