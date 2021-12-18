Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after buying an additional 822,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,780 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 978,277 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,055 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

