Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $274.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $248.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.44 and its 200 day moving average is $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

