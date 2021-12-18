Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of REAX opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

