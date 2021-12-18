Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turing has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.16.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Turing Company Profile

