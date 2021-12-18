EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get EchoStar alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SATS opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EchoStar by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 107,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EchoStar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.