Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €91.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($102.25) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.00 ($76.40).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €51.96 ($58.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is €55.05 and its 200 day moving average is €55.53. Covestro has a twelve month low of €48.92 ($54.97) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($71.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

