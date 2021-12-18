WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.50 Million in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $2,010,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Havens Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 15.8% during the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

WBT stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

