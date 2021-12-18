Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Okta were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,595,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

OKTA stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

