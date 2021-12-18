Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 800 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Copart were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

CPRT stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

