Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,500 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UDR were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $57.96 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 289.81, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.37.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

