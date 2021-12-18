Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 97.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 157,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 112,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

