SIG (LON:SHI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 65 ($0.86) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.69) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

SIG stock opened at GBX 43.46 ($0.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £513.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55.

In other news, insider Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of SIG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.65), for a total value of £39,935 ($52,775.21). Insiders sold 208,743 shares of company stock worth $9,840,893 over the last ninety days.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

