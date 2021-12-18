Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 1,014 ($13.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTW. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($12.82) price target for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday.

MTW opened at GBX 840 ($11.10) on Friday. Mattioli Woods has a 12 month low of GBX 673.55 ($8.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 908 ($12.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £425.67 million and a P/E ratio of 168.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 834.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 779.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.04%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

