International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.84) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.04) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.24) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.90).

IAG opened at GBX 132.04 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 168.04. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

