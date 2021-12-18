BAE Systems’ (BA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 670 ($8.85) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.52) to GBX 555 ($7.33) in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 613.80 ($8.11).

BA stock opened at GBX 532.60 ($7.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 564.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 556.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

