Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

