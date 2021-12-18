Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.