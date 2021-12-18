Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

FSTA opened at $45.21 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34.

