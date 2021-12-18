SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 6.1%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $260.41 and last traded at $261.12. Approximately 6,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 233,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,101,047. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 16.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 22.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

