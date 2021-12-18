Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading 6.4% Higher

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.82. 72,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,703,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

