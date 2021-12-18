Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EBMT stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth about $322,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth about $2,151,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth about $3,112,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

