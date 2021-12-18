iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EMXF opened at $42.19 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.623 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

