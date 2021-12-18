Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Declines By 25.4%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.