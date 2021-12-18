Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Declines By 25.4%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
NASDAQ:LMST opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.